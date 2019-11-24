Daniel Kanu

The Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has said that a combination of policies and programmes created the atmosphere that nudged the state as the fastest growing economy in Nigeria.

Of great importance also is that the state government ensures transparency and accountability by adopting a Treasury Single Account (TSA) that has ended a voodoo financial transaction system in the State.

Imo State was recognized as the state with the fastest growing economy in Nigeria by Business Day Newspaper during the paper’s annual state competitiveness and good governance award held last Thursday.

Special Assistant to the Governor on Research, Ogu Bundu Nwadike said the award was no fluke, saying since Ihedioha got into office, his priority has been holistic economic development of the state.

Nwadike said: “The governor first reinvented and recreated the economic development template for Imo State. It all began with the creation of vital ministries, departments and agencies that aid and enhance economic development.

“Meanwhile, he began massive construction and reconstruction of roads across the state and public water supply were restored which will begin to flow in Owerri City and from there will be extended to other parts of the state. These are things that enhanced the economic growth and development of the state.

“Recall also that in the month of October, the efforts at growing the Imo economy paid off when AfrExim Bank uploaded an investment project in Imo State valued at $50 million (N18 billion).

“And as at the end of October, the Ministry of Finance in collaboration with the IIRS reported that the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of Imo State was approaching the N1 billion mark. As of May 29, it was a paltry N200 million.

“The governor has also ensured transparency and accountability by adopting a Treasury Single Account (TSA) in the state. By doing that, the governor ended a voodoo financial transaction system in the State, which snuffed life out of the operation of over 250 bank accounts by the Government of Imo State under the watch of the immediate past governor,” he said.