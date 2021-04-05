From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A visit to the State Correctional Centre by our correspondent revealed that only the older inmates and those that have no place to go were still around the centre.

Also, personal belongings like bags, books, clothes of the inmates were seen scattered in front of the premises of the centre suggesting they all left in a hurry.

Meanwhile, the State Correctional Public Relation Officer , James Madugba when contacted confirmed the jailbreak but added that details of those who escaped were still sketchy, promising that the centre will address journalists at the appropriate time.

A reliable source who hinted us revealed that the inmates were actually forced to leave the premises by the gunmen who were also alleged to have attacked the place to free some of their own.

Similarly, the State police headquarters has been beefed up with security as stern looking officers restrict movements of people around the police location.