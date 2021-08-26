From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Imo Governor, Hope Uzodimma, yesterday, said the Indigenous People of Biafra’s (IPOB) sit-at-home order was not successful because residents shunned it and went about their normal businesses.

He said this while fielding questions from State House Correspondents after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to him, only a constituted authority, like his can give order on when people can stay away from their work or businesses and they will obey.

He said it is because people in the state do not obey IPOB’s orders that normal activities have continued to flourish in Imo.

“To the extent of what I know on the sit-at-home order, even the people on their own called off the sit-at-home order. In Imo State, it is not being observed. People are doing their businesses.

“Most people in Imo are business men and women who depend on their daily activities and income to feed their families. So, they cannot afford to sit at home idle and allow hunger to ravage the state.

“South East has a pan-leadership organization, which is in charge of culture and social activities, Ohanaeze Ndigbo. So, I don’t want to speak for them and I know in Imo State, there is only one Governor and only the governor can order, working with other members of the government, that people should sit at home and it will be obeyed.

“I don’t want to sit here and recognise that there is any order outside the government of Imo State because there is a government. IPOB is not a government in Imo State. Imo State government has not authorised anything at all. And like I did say few minutes ago, in Imo State, people are going about their businesses. Workers are going to work and normal business activities are ongoing. And for now, I told you that Imo State is relatively calm.

“In Imo State, students sat for all the exams. They were not affected and I don’t think the sit-at-home works in Imo State. If you check your facts very well, they will tell you that our students sat for the exams and the exams went on”, he said.