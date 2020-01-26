Imolites have been urged to put the past behind them and unite in support of the government of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

A business mogul and estate developer, Chief Don Okoli, who made the call in Owerri at the weekend said it was because his steps so far have shown that he has a good vision for the state and also has the capacity to translate the vision to prosperity for all Imo people.

Okoli also said that the need for all Imo people to support Uzodinma’s government has become more imperative following the release of the details of the Supreme Court judgment on the Imo governorship election case, which has shown that justice was served on the matter.

He urged all the leaders in the state to rally round Governor Uzodinma to move the state forward as one united entity. Okoli, who is the chairman, chief executive of Don’s Nig. Ltd, the developer of all the police housing estates in the country, reasoned that from the details of the Supreme Court judgment, it was clear that Senator Uzodinma won the election, neat and clear, making him to call on those still feeling aggrieved to bury the hatchet and give their support to the governor.

He reminded them that power comes from God, and that since it has pleased God to make Senator Uzodinma the governor of Imo, opposing him on zonal sentiments would be futile.

Besides, Okoli believes that Uzodinma means well for all Imo people and has shown so far that he would run an inclusive government that would benefit everyone.

“I believe that all those who listened to the governor’s maiden broadcast to Imo people were convinced that he has a good vision that will bring prosperity to all Imo people. I think the need for all hands to be on deck cannot be overemphasized,” he said

According to the business mogul, even the actions of the governor within one week in office have shown that he is well prepared to govern the state.

“From what I heard he has restored payment of full salaries and pension allowances to civil servants and pensioners and has promised to implement the new minimum wage. These are clear signs of a people oriented government that means well,” Okoli said. He, therefore, believes that all Imo people have every reason to give their total support to Governor Uzodinma, saying that every indication points to the fact that he would not fail them.