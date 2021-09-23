From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that all-commodity group import index increased by 1.07 per cent between April and June, 2021. This was driven mainly by an increase in the prices of products of the chemical and allied industries (1.40 per cent), wood and articles of wood, wood charcoal and articles (1.37 per cent) paper making material; paper and paperboard articles (1.23 per cent).

The document, published by the bureau, yesterday, also said that between April and May, 2021, import price index grew by 0.12 per cent. It explained that this was due to marginal increases in the index of products of the chemical and allied industries (0.78 per cent), wood and articles of wood; wood charcoal and articles (0.72 per cent); paper making material; paper and paperboard (0.44per cent).

“This was offset by decreases in the prices of live animals; animal products ( -0.17 per cent), animal and vegetable fats and oils and cleavage (-0.23 per cent) and mineral products (-0.27 per cent).

Similarly, the all-commodity group export index increased by 0.72 per cent between April and June 2021 due, mainly, by an increase in the prices of product of the chemical and allied industries (2.54 per cent).

