Last week, I looked at the numerous questions asked by my respondents, zeroing in on “does prostate enlargement cause weak erection and impotence”? We attempted answering the questions by mentioning all the things that could lead to erectile dysfunction. But today we want to specifically analyze, why and how impotence could result from an enlarged prostate. And to tell those, especially above 50, to start looking for a black goat before it is dark.

Amongst all the researches done by scientists on enlarged prostate and erectile dysfunction, I want to concentrate on the latest research done by “The Harvard Medical School of America. It commissioned a research, after several of her male patients, who had Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy (BPH), complained of erectile dysfunction, that is they suffer from impotence. The terms of reference of the research was to find out how or why prostate enlargement should lead to erectile dysfunction. Men, did they frighten elderly men by opening a can of worms.

In the past, it was thought that most cases of impotence was psychological in origin, that is, the impotence was as a result of such demons as performance anxiety, or generalized stress. While these factors can cause impotence, Scientists now think, according to Harvard findings, that 70% of the time, the problem of erectile dysfunction, can be traced to a physical condition that restricts blood flow, hampers nerve functions or both. These two disabilities apply to every man above 50, it is only the degree that varies. Of course we know that, willy-nilly, every man above 50 must experience some form of prostate enlargement, it is an act of God, again it is only the degree that varies.

The Harvard research also found that males with the following conditions also experience erectile dysfunction. Such conditions include – diabetes, kidney disease, multiple sclerosis, atherosclerosis, vascular disease and alcoholism.

Prostate enlargement and cancer

A sudden onset of impotence or erectile dysfunction may be a sign that man has either prostate enlargement or prostate cancer. So your doctor will order for an abdominal scan and a prostrate biopsy to differentiate the two. Men with prostate enlargement, who have impotence may also experience ejaculatory problems.

Symptoms of prostate enlargement, as I have mentioned severally, may be relieved by alpha adrenergic drugs that relax the muscles of the bladder outlet such as terazosin (hytrin). If you can get this drug, from a reputable pharmacy, it will shrink the prostate and help delay the need for surgery. Symptoms relief when you start terazosin may take 3 months or more. If you cannot get the drug, notify me a Pharmacist will make arrangement to DHL it to you, wherever you are in Nigeria. Always be medically guided.

• Please follow me on Twitter @_DRSUN.