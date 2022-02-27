From Romanus Ugwu and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has shifted the 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections from February 18 to February 25, 2023 following the signing of the new Electoral Act.

The Commission equally fixed the governorship and state assembly elections for March 11, 2023, announcing that the conduct of party primaries, including the resolution of disputes arising from them would be between Monday, April 4, to Friday, June 3 2022.

Speaking at a media conference in Abuja yesterday, INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, said that the fresh timetable and schedule of activities have become very necessary.

He disclosed that the Commission decided to adjust the dates of the 2023 general election to ensure compliance with the provisions of the new law.

According to him, the presidential and national assembly elections will now hold on Saturday February 25, 2023 while the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections will hold two weeks later on Saturday March 11, 2023.

“With this adjustment, the 2023 general election is now 363 days away. Under the law, there are critical timebound activities from the publication of notice of election to the conduct of polls, which form the timetable and schedule of activities for elections.

“Some of the critical activities and their dates of implementation are as follows: Publication of notice of election, Monday, February 28, 2022. Conduct of party primaries, including the resolution of disputes arising from them, Monday 4th April, 2022 to Friday 3rd June 2022.

“Submission of nomination forms to INEC via the online portal for presidential and national assembly election – 9:00am on Friday, June 10, 2022 to 6:00pm on Friday, June 17, 2022.

“Submission of nomination forms to INEC via the online nomination portal for governorship and state assembly elections – 9:00am on Friday, July 1, 2022 to 6:00pm on Friday, July 15, 2022. Commencement of campaign by political parties for presidential and national assembly election, Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

“Commencement of campaign by political parties for governorship and state assembly elections, Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Last day of campaign by political parties for presidential and national assembly elections, midnight on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

“Last day of campaign by political parties for governorship and state assembly elections – midnight on Thursday, March 9, 2023.”

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated President Muhammadu Buhari on his delay in assenting to the new law, blaming him for the shift by INEC.

The party said that INEC has no choice on the dates for the 2023 general elections.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, told Sunday Sun that the new electoral law signed by the president on Friday makes it compulsory for the electoral body to announce the date of the polls, 365 days to the commencement of the election.

Ologunagba, who berated President Buhari for not assenting to the electoral law, in good time, said now that there is a new legal framework for elections, all stakeholders must comply.