An expert in the built environment has advised property owners to seek ways of providing basic infrastructure in their environment.

Morkuola Fadesiri, an independent developer in the eastern part of Nigeria, said that what increases the value of any property include infrastructures like roads to and out of the estate, electricity, social amenities, recreational centres, worship places, market place and educational facilities.

According to him, government has the role to provide the infrastructure while the private individuals could develop the estates since the infrastructure are neither movable or transferable.

He frowned at the idea of occupants rushing to secure apartments in Islands saying, however one plans his environment is the way it will look like. “The fact that everyone is drifting to live on Islands does not mean there are no good apartments for high networth men and women on Lagos mainland. People should endeavour to attract infrastructure to their areas. It does not necessarily mean that if government fails in its responsibilities, you cannot better your life. Try an make yourself comfortable no matter what because it is your life,”he said.

Another respondent Mrs. Aisha Achuba, stated that once one has a motorable way in and out of his environment, he does not need to look at the caliber of men and women there.

“A residential estate is a group of homes and other buildings built together as a single development. It is usually built by a single contractor, with similar building design, so they tend to be uniform in appearance. Most people already assume that residential estates are very expensive because of the services that come with them. The good news is, residential estates on the Lagos mainland are not as expensive as those on the Island, as residents still tend to enjoy the same benefits,” he stated.

He went further to say, “This year has been one of twists and turns for the real estate market. As with every real estate year, the market can shift in an instant. For this reason, real estate professionals need to keep their eyes open for the next up-and-coming trend to hit the market and cause a stir. Knowing in advance what to expect in terms of market trends for the real estate industry will not only give you an edge over your competition, but can help you serve your customers better.