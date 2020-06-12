Lawrence Enyoghasu

Chairman, School of Management and Security, Lagos, Dr. Ona Ekhomu, has attributed the country’s persistent security challenges to hunger, poverty and selfishness of the powers-that-be.

Ekhomu said this while visiting the Commandant, Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Center (NAFRC), Oshodi, Lagos, Air Vice Marshall Kingsley Lar, yesterday.

During the visit, he donated 50 packs of their handmade sanitizers to the school, saying: “It is part of the things we teach our occupants.”

Ekhomu and Lar, therefore, agreed that government needs to act fast to avoid full-blown terrorism in the country.

According to the security expert, the use of the word “banditry” is an example of political effect. “Enough is enough. Banditry is terrorism but our politicians are referring to it as banditry.

“They make the terrorist look like Robinhood of England, who took from the rich and gave to the poor. They are not bandits; they are terrorists. I hate to call them bandit, let us call them their name- they are terrorists,” he stated.

Ekhomu said that to tackle insecurity in the country, there is need for more “communication and advocacy because before you know it, it is either you or your children or the people you know and loves that will be affected. We need normal law enforcement to take place with a deviant element. Deviancy is coming to the mainstream now.”

In response, Lar said the army is doing its best in tackling insecurity but reminded Ekhomu that it is a fight for all including civilians.

While itemizing the activities of NAFRC, Lar said that the center will be graduating about 360 trainees soon and had also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Yaba College of Technology where they do advance diploma in security and management courses.