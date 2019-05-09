Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the politicisation of security is responsible for the insecurity across the country.

Wike stated this, yesterday, during a courtesy visit by the Charge D’Affairs, Embassy of Netherlands at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

He said when security issues involve opposition states, the authorities play politics.

“The problem we have is the politicisation of security. As an opposition state, once we have security challenges, politics is introduced,” he claimed.

Wike urged the Netherlands government to support Rivers to tackle insecurity in the state.

He blamed multinational companies for encouraging insecurity by patronising cultists for surveillance jobs.

On the Ogoni clean up, Wike said the Federal Government has not shown seriousness and commitment to the project.

He said the Federal Government is only interested in the political gain of the project.

Wike further said he remains committed to his campaign promises, saying he would work towards fulfilling them during his second term.

“Every promise made, we will try to actualise them. Youths will have 40 percent in the new cabinet.

“This 40 percent will cover men and women. There will be another 20 percent for women. This means that women will have more than 20 percent in the next cabinet,” he said.

The governor called on the Netherlands Embassy to attract agricultural investors to the state for the purpose of job creation.

The Charge D’Affairs, Embassy of Netherlands, Mrs. Marian Van De Cappello, congratulated the governor on his victory during the governorship election.

She commended him for initiating reconciliation between political gladiators in the state. The diplomat said with reconciliation, the state will experience peace and development.

She lauded Wike for pledging to increase women and youth participation in his next cabinet.

The diplomat said she was also in the state to participate in the clean up of Ogoni.