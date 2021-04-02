From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

President, Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Dr. Stephen Baba Panya, has predicted that rising cases of insecurity being recorded across Nigeria will persist until justice is served to all irrespective of tribe, religion or political affiliation.

He stressed that only equity and justice will douse the political and ethnic tensions in Nigeria, thus leading to good governance, peace, stability and collective socioeconomic growth.

Dr. Panya, in a statement, expressed concern on the deteriorating state of security in Nigeria, predicting that Nigeria may be heading for doom in no distant time if the situation persists.

He said: “Nigeria is being taunted as a failed state, hence the increasing number of ethnic nationalities or regions openly agitating for self-determination as sovereign state. It’s a clear pointer to how susceptible we are to the centrifugal forces of religion, ethnicity and regionalism.

“With seeming inability of the Federal Government to deal decisively with the heightened insecurity across the country, and the massive occupation of ungoverned spaces by criminals, non-state actors have taken the centre stage in a bid to protect their people from murderous criminals while also exploiting the situation to pursue their quest for self- determination.”

He accused Miyetti Allah of being the official and most vocal voice and force behind the activities of the killer herdsmen, accusing them of giving justifications to the terror activities.

He alleged that their leaders work hard, in addition to narratives by some highly placed government officials, to sell them to both local and international communities as the victims of the recent bloodshed in Nigeria.

“Miyetti Allah, on many occasions has not only owned up to attacks on innocent Nigerians but also given justifications for such attacks. As a result, many have called for its proscription as they are fast becoming a government within the constituted government of Nigeria.

“The attempted assassination of Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, amounts to introducing another very dangerous dimension to the security challenge, which if not properly and decisively handled, can threaten the corporate existence of Nigeria.

“It’s noteworthy that the faceless Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM) has owned up to this dastardly act. Nevertheless, the decision of the security agencies to thoroughly investigate the assassination attempt is commendable, and it’s our hope that measures will be taken to unravel those behind the attack and to begin the process of rebuilding the long-deteriorated trust between government and the people.

“It has become increasingly difficult to differentiate between Fulani herdsmen, bandits and even Boko Haram members because their antics are basically the same, and it may be only the underlying dominant driving motives that may differ. While money is more of a driving force for bandits, land grabbing and territorial expansion is more dominant for the Fulani militia, and religious motive more dominant for Boko Haram,” he said.