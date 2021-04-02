From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A member of the House of Representatives, Kolawole Lawal, has said Nigeria may find it difficult to overcome security challenges confronting it, unless the country is ready to enforce the enabling laws in its constitution to clamp down on criminals and their sponsors.

Lawal, who is representing Egbado South/Ipokia federal constituency at the National Assembly, equally said the current security architecture in the country cannot solve the problem of insecurity, noting all the tiers of government must participate in the issue of security.

According to him, Nigeria has several enabling laws capable of crippling insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other security challenges, but lack of political will to enforce the laws has made insecurity to fester all over the country.

Lawal spoke on the sideline of an empowerment programme he organised for his constituents, on Wednesday at Oke Odan town in Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State.

At the event, trade tools were distributed to the youths, while over 200 pupils and students were also awarded scholarships.

The lawmaker said though the service chiefs had been changed and replaced with new ones, Nigerians are still at the mercy of insurgents, kidnappers, bandits and armed robbers.

“Nigerians clamoured that the service chiefs be changed and that has happened. But has the security situation improved in the country? No! That is to tell you the issue is beyond the security chiefs.

“The current security architecture can no longer provide adequate security for Nigerians. There are enabling laws in our constitution capable of nipping these crises, but the inability or let me say political will to enforce these laws has landed us in this precarious situation.

“Unless we are ready to enforce these laws that will deal decisively with criminals and their sponsors, insecurity will persist in the country. Apart from that, all the tiers of government must participate fully in the issue of security, to solve insecurity,” Lawal said.