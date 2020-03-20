Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Intelligence Agency(DIA),

has explained why insurgency, kidnapping for ransom and other violent crimes in the country has continued to blossom despite spirited efforts by the Military and other security agencies to change the tide.

Chief of Defence Intelligence(DIA), Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Usman, who made this known said that the ransom generated from kidnapping and other crimes is a major source of funding for criminal groups thus making the act remains a serious attraction.

Usman, made this known at the opening of a two day capacity building workshop/retreat organized by the House Committee on Defence(HRCD) in Collaboration with Policy & Advocacy Centre(PLAC) and National Defence College (NDC), in Abuja.

The CDI, In his paper titled “State of insecurity in Nigeria and ongoing National strategies to overcome them: Strategic briefs on BH terrorism”, explained that terrorists engage in kidnapping as a way of raising fund for their group because of the attendant low risk in abduction for money compared to armed robbery.

According to him “kidnapping which hitherto was predominant in the South-South and Southeast is now a phenomenon across the country, particularly in the North West zone, Kaduna, Katsina and Zamfara are the worst affected states in the zone.

“The criminals now employ kidnapping as their modus operandi to generate funds for their activities. Nevertheless security Forces have continued to embark on aggressive clearance operations to deny the kidnappers freedom of action. Of particular note is the ground to air operations to secure the Abuja-Kaduna Highways.

“In this first quarter of 2020 108 kidnap victims were rescued, while 166 kidnappers were killed and 216 others arrested”.

On insurgency which is currently ravaging some states in the north east, Usman, said that terrorists’ activities championed by the Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) remain the most potent threat to national security, especially in the North East.

He noted that “prior to 2015, the activities of Boko Haram was everywhere across the North East at that time the terrorists were active and using under aged girls as suicide bombers and attacking critical infrastructure but today the situation has greatly improved with the different military Operations such as Operation Lafiya Dole mounting pressure on the insurgents thereby decimating them and forcing them out of the country to the fringes of the Lake Chad.”

In address at the occasion, Chairman of the House Committee on Defence, Babajide Benson, said the retreat was organized to equip members of the Committee with the necessary knowledge to enable them carry

out their duties in the Defence sector effectively.

Benson while noting that the nation’s security challenges are more demanding more than ever in the history of the country, called for synergy and collaboration to address the situation.

Also speaking, Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the occasion, who said there can’t be any nation without security, assured that the National Assembly would continue to take matters of national security seriously, adding that the lawmakers were already working on alternative funding for the military outside its budgetary allocation to enhance its performance in tacking insecurity in the country.