Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

There are indications that in Anambra State the sit-at-home order issued the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) might succeed more than the previous ones.

Outside the support IPOB enjoys from the masses especially non-elites, this year’s Remembrance Day for Biafran heroes fell on Ascension Day, a day Christians remember the Ascension of Jesus Christ into Heaven).

On this day every year, the Roman Catholic Christian absents from work or any business as the church forbids servile work on Ascension Thursday.

IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful said despite the threats of the Federal government through the security agencies, nothing would stop the sit-at-home from holding.

He said in a statement that “some call it rally; some say it’s a protest, but we the hard-core call it IPOB evangelism. Across the length and breadth of Biafraland, from Asaba to Abakaliki, from Enugu, Onitsha, Owerri, Aba to Igweocha, these chosen breed of fearless warriors armed with only courage and divine belief in the inevitability of Biafra restoration marched on streets of the sacred land of the ancients on 28/05/2019 to remind those murderers in DSS, Army, police and other cowardly civilian killer squads that we IPOB own the land.

“This is a clear demonstration to all oppressors, collaborators and traitors alike that no amount of intimidation, abductions, arrests, killings, and concocted lies will stop this IPOB. May 30is a holy day and Biafraland will be on lockdown.”

However, the state police command said its men moved round the roads and streets in very a long convoy of armed policemen in what could be seen as a show of force, blaring sirens and attracting attention.

Also there were multiple police and army checkpoints in and around the state with the security agents strictly searching vehicles and occupants.

A senior police officer told our correspondent that the road show was to assure the people of their security and to warn those planning to make trouble to keep off the state.

Meanwhile, some people who spoke to our correspondent said they would observe the sit-at-home not because of IPOB but because of fear of the unknown.

For Miss Ebere who works in a company in Awka said: “I will not come to work tomorrow because I don’t want to be hurt by anyone. Those who are telling you to come out there is no problem, they will provide security, will be in their homes with their wives and children. So they cannot deceive of any longer.”

A shuttle bus driver Elijah said: “This is our Biafran land and we must honour our brothers and sisters who were killed during the Biafran war and no one can stop us. Will they force us out of our houses? We will all be indoors tomorrow.”

For Obinna, a trader, “I will wait in the house if I get signals that the market is open, I will go but if not, I will stay indoors; I don’t want any problem; tomorrow is not the day I will make the real money to be rich.”