The holy book has put it succinctly that “if a house is divided against itself, it cannot stand.” – Mark 3: 25.

In the past few months, Chief Flavor Eze, Personal Assistant to the Honorable Minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama has made more news than any political appointee in Enugu state. And in each occasion, the story will eventually turn false.

Chief Flavor’s name came to the fore when he was said to have contracted the ravaging Corona virus along with his principal, Geoffrey Onyeama, and were quarantined in Enugu isolation centre. An information that later turned delusive without punitive measures meted on the propagators of such damaging story.

And thereafter and few months back, he was again, rumored to have diverted palliatives meant for the party faithfuls in the state to his principal’s 2023 guber ambition; a speculation which was later confirmed counterfactual also.

However, in the past few days, the media was agog with suspension tale of Chief Flavor Eze, same Personal Assistant to the Honorable Minister of Foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, by his own local government party excos.

Since the news broke out, some of us who are avid and keen observers of political activities in the state have been wondering what actually could have necessitated the puported suspension of chief Flavor in the party I know him to be working tirelessly to build in the state.

While I meditated on this in my quietude, then came a refuttal from the Chairman of the Udi/Agbudu ward of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Udi local government area of Enugu state, Mr. Petrus Chime denying knowledge of any purported suspension of chief Flavour Eze from the party.

He did not stop there, he even challenged the processes leading to the purported suspension of Eze as well as questioned Party membership of individuals mentioned in the charade.

Chime said: “The purported suspension of the Minister’s PA by the local government chapter of our great party is laughable because such a thing never happened.

“I am also aware that to punish any member of the party in the ward, he must have faced a disciplinary committee, but in this case the party at the ward level never constituted a disciplinary committee, therefore, the purported suspension was a ruse.

“We learnt that those behind the charade are members of a support group canvassing the political aspiration of a member of the party in our local government, one Ejike Njeze.”

Meanwhile, “Chairman of Eke ward, Ozo Augustine Umeh who was listed as one of the signatories to the suspension denied being part of the purported action.

In all these controversies, the name of a former House of Representatives aspirant in the PDP has kept popping up every now and then, as the brain behind Chief Eze’s travails.

Save last minute moves, and from verifiable findings, the person is rumored to be aspiring for a higher office in the coming election, and is hell-bent on bringing down anybody he thinks would serve as stumbling block on his move.

This same person has allegedly told his close Allies that he was going to achieve his ambition in 2023 through bringing down Chief Flavor who he believes is the only one capable of serving as a clog on his wheels; but these friends forgot to let him know that a house divided against itself cannot stand.

This is where the “chicken has come home to roost.” And then, I began to question the motives behind the suspension of one of the most highly placed individuals in a political party that presently plays second fiddle to the PDP dominated Enugu state.

And I began to wonder what the carriers and hunters of Chief Eze planned to achieve in their crashed mission when they were supposed to be putting their acts together, so as to be able to compete favorably with the ruling party, PDP in 2023, as “United they can stand, but divided they fall.”

Meanwhile, Chief Flavour Eze I know “is a community mobilizer of no mean repute. From his local community of Udi in Enugu State and other places far and wide, Mr Eze has distinguished himself as a lover of humanity, social cohesion and all-inclusiveness. He has awarded many scholarships to indigent students and facilitated local collaborations to assist widows and orphans.”

The problem of APC in Enugu state is not Chief Eze but infighting. The party needs unification. They need to become stronger through bonding and cohesion.

And they cannot achieve these through quarrelsomeness.

Gwiyi solomon is a political analyst. He writes from Nsukka, Enugu state