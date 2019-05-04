Why is distinguished Senator Victor Umeh so much disliked in Anambra Central as his detractors would want us to believe? Doesn’t it depend on who you ask?

In Anambra, the people are politically polarized, and the division is more pronounced in the Central where there are such political heavyweights and juggernauts like Senators Umeh, Annie Okonkwo and former Governors Chris Ngige and Peter Obi, and a host of other influencers promoting different followership and opinions.

Like every successful politician, Senator Umeh has his own admirers, friends and followers, as well as a fair share of opponents and detractors. On the question of whether Umeh is so much disliked by the people, depending on how you look at it, my findings is that he is disliked by those who dislike the truth, those who have no respect for Ndi-Igbo, those who are greedy, those who cheat and rig elections and those that hate justice, otherwise there is neither a passionate dislike nor visceral hatred between him and the electorates. A politician that could garner over eighty five thousand legitimate votes in a tainted and compromised election weighed in his disfavor is by no means a man of the people. Senator Victor Umeh is not disliked by the people, and that’s the long and short of it. Majority of the people accepts that he is a credible voice which Nigeria must hear at this time and hour.

For many years I have known and judged Umeh from afar, albeit wrongly based on opinions proffered by his detractors. I never knew he is a good dad and a faithful husband. I never knew he is fair-minded and that unlike most politicians he is forthright and candid.

But recently, I found out that he is a decent and honorable man, and a courageous leader. If you are to follow him into a battle, you need not fear because he is a leader you can trust. He is also an articulated and dignified communicator.

As I knew him closely, I found out why he is feared by foes and respected by colleagues. If you are a man of honor you will earn peoples trust, love and respect. He isn’t just a man of honor, he’s smart and intelligent, and prides himself as a champion of Igbo cause.

At the time of this writing, he would have spent approximately twelve months of service as Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. His achievements and stewardships as senator are not one of those realities that are invisible. His capacity, competence and courageous representations speak for self.

In twelve months, he attracted over forty constituency projects evenly spread across over forty communities. He awarded over six hundred scholarships. He gave over twenty million naira in trade grants to indigent women and widows. He built and equipped a skill acquisition center for youths and was pivotal to the attraction of a new federal university to be cited in Anambra State. He was not just that voice from Anambra Central; he spoke for the Igbo as a whole: He fought against the exclusion of the South East from the Federal Executive Council and other strategic positions; he fought for inclusion of the South East in the federal rail projects etc.

After INEC announced that Umeh lost the election, a fellow from the North, Awalu Ringim wondered why the South East should lose such a responsible voice in the Red Chamber. ‘What is wrong with Igbo politics?’ he queried.

If Victor Umeh is loved by the people, why then did he lose the senatorial election?

It is given, that electoral contest does not always produce the best outcome. Umeh himself believed that the conclusion of INEC that he lost is at variance with the wishes of the people and therefore the grounds for rejection of the results, hence he is in court.

Without going into the merits and demerits of the court processes, it will suffice to highlight his contentions. Umeh’s major contentions before the court was that he was cheated and rigged out in an election he should have clearly won.

He contends that his opponent is not a product of valid primary election and therefore not qualified to be a candidate in that election. He also dispute the results announced by INEC which was done on the basis of a duplicate copy instead of the original copy of results. He contends that the original is required to support the veracity and authenticity of the content of the duplicate copy.

The issues are germane. Questions begging for answers are: Can an illegal primary produce a legitimate substitute candidate? Can INEC rely on an unverifiable duplicate copy to announce the winner of an election? Whither the original copy? What is INEC supposed to do where there were clear cases of disruptions of voting? The tribunal resolution on these issues will help strengthen our electoral and democratic processes.

Some other factors that probably influenced the outcome of the election though not part of the contentions before the court was the fact that in the build up to the 2019 general election, the South East was sold on voting for the Peoples Democratic Party due to the promise of restructuring and coupled with the fact that the vice presidential candidate of the party is Igbo. Even Senator Umeh himself could not resist asking the people not to vote and elect Mr. Obi as vice president despite their political differences.

However, this was at variance with the position of the governor who rooted for President Buhari’s re-election. It is thought that the governor’s disposition towards Buhari did an incalculable damage to APGA as the people revolted.

It was difficult to communicate how just bewildering, it is for a lot of Igbo to have Buhari for another four years as president, knowing well his policies which has not been favourable to Igbo. Thus, when Governor Obiano asked ndi Anambra State to re-elect Buhari, he unwittingly ceded the National Assembly seats to the rival party. The backlash was hard and the victims were Umeh and other APGA candidates

The issue now is that Chief Umeh is in court to redress the wrongs done to him. Since he went to court, his jittery opponents had resorted to venal and amoral renting of unemployed youths to protest against what is clearly a tainted and compromised election, an action I consider premature, deceptive and unnecessary. What the sponsors of the rented protesters forgot is that Umeh is not a man to be intimidated or deterred.

They have also conscripted some aides to spread lies against him. Against all known media ethics, a privately owned radio station has been deployed to incite the people against him rather than address the issues at stake. This has to stop. Propaganda and lies must not triumph over the will of the people. As a people we must not cower over senseless hate speeches and cheap propaganda. NCC should investigate this unprofessional conduct of public incitement and apply appropriate sanctions. The activities of the radio station if left unchecked is capable of undermining the peace the state is currently enjoying.

Whatever becomes the outcome of the court process; I know Umeh is not desperate, but I will personally appeal to him to keep his eyes on the big picture. A little bit of light they say pushes away a lot of darkness. He should not be deterred for we need a lot of light now. His service to Igbo cause is still required.

My prayers is that the glory of God will continue to manifest in his life, so that the Lord in whom he trust will be his everyday light in the days , weeks , months and years ahead.