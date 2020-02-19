Chinenye Anuforo [email protected]

When it comes to establishing a plan for strategic growth, Information Technology (IT) is sometimes overlooked.

But the truth is, making technology a central part of your business plan is vital for your success.

Because IT will help you to effectively deliver better products and services and enhance customer service in each area of your business.

And so, it makes sense to start with IT if you want your business to grow.

A trusted IT Partner is not only important for your everyday work activities but can also enable firms to grow and operate efficiently. Successful companies don’t only see IT as a way to simplify operations, but rather use it to open new and better ways of doing business.

Below are how IT can help grow your business.

Takes the worry off your hands

Meaning you have much more time to focus on your business.

Running a successful company isn’t always straightforward. And you will be used to juggling many issues each day. With the right IT support, you won’t have to waste any more of your own time to solve the IT issues that hold you back.

Because IT isn’t just about hardware and software. It’s about using the latest technologies to enable business growth while shielding you from any risks, downtime and cyber threats.

Increases productivity

Increasing your business productivity should be a priority in your growth strategy. And IT can be a valuable tool for increasing workplace productivity, without increasing costs associated to hiring extra staff to do the work.

The right IT Partner will recommend and provide the best resources and tools for maximising your business potential.

For example, cloud computing makes it easy to build and store files, access and distribute them from any location. This enables your staff with increased productivity while giving them more flexibility in their working day; which ultimately translates into a better work-life balance.

Reduces stress caused by IT downtime

Every employee is familiar with the stress of IT downtime. In most situations, it can take a long time to find out what the root of the problem is and fix it.

But lengthy IT downtime times can be avoided. And you should never put up with ongoing IT issues. Your IT support partner needs to take a proactive approach to ensure business productivity and to prevent problems from happening in the first place.

By dealing with issues before they arise, you’ll avoid the cost of lost efficiency and stress in your firm. Because ultimately, the cost of IT downtime will have a negative impact on your business.

Recent reports show that lost productivity caused by IT downtime could be costing businesses over £3.5 million on average per year. Meaning over 545 hours of staff productivity lost annually, during which businesses expect a 37 per cent decrease in their ability to generate revenue.

Therefore, it is crucial that you have a strong IT strategy in place to not only identify and fix problems but also stop them before they can happen.

You can focus on running your business knowing that your company is protected and safe.

A recent Threat Report showed that there was an 118 per cent rise in ransomware attacks in Q1 of 2019.

Have you ever worried about the security of your business? Are you aware of the standard upgrades that must be completed periodically?

Considering something as vital as this can cause you to lose focus on your business’ core activities.

IT support not only handles malware and software updates, but also strengthens the entire security of your business.

A virus can keep your business to a standstill for hours. A cyber-attack, disguised as one of your company’s emails, can steal your most sensitive data. IT can help keep your business security by safeguarding you from the risk of cyber-attacks. Your IT support partner can advise on a range of safety measures such as email security, data management and two-factor authentication.

What can you do right now?

IT enables firms to operate efficiently and safely. It’s a necessity.

When you know how it feels to track, safeguard and back up your data, you’ll wonder how you’ve ever worked without it. Place IT at the heart of your business and, with support from the right IT partner, allow your company to grow by preventing IT downtime, increasing productivity and protecting you from cyber threats.