By Christy Anyanwu

The coveted Nigerian presidency has another new contender in the person of Mr Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, of the All Nigerian Youths Reoriented Initiative. In this interview with Daily Sun, Ajadi sheds light on why he is the best man for the job

What experience qualifies you for the office of president of the country? Why not House of Reps or Senate first.

Well, that is the natural way to think, the need to start small and take it up from there, and there is nothing wrong with that. However, the difference with me is that I am not indicating interest to run for Nigeria’s presidency to fulfil a personal desire or ambition. It is something I am doing because of a divine call. I am saying that the decision to run for the office of the president is not about Olufemi Ajadi alone- it is an instruction from above. So, when journalists ask me my greatest qualification for the job, I say God. And when you have God in anything, you have all.

Why I am not going for the House of Representatives or the Senate is because that is not what I was instructed to go for, doing so would be acting on my own desires. So, I can tell you that I do not have the divine authority to go for any other office other than the presidency, for now.

Are you intimidated seeing the calibre of other contenders for that same office?

I cannot be intimidated. The only reason that should make me to be afraid is, one, if I am going on my own. Two, if the other contenders are bigger and stronger than the person who said I should go for the office. If not, then I should not be afraid.

I am someone who respects what the creator has instructed, that is what is most important in life, but that does not mean that I do not have other qualities for the job. First and foremost, I am a Nigerian, who has been playing his role for the development of humanity in his own small but impactful way before now. I am an entrepreneur, with employees working for him, paying my tax and paying salaries that sustain families. I have also been involved in philanthropy helping to make life easy for those I can reach in my own unique way. The last festive period was an example, we did our thing the way we have been doing it, not to show off, but acting the way we are. The evidences are still in my offices.

There is a saying that the average man is a political animal. Because of the positions that I hold, I am involved in a lot of consultations, decision making that affect the lives and businesses of people, that bring development or also affect the policies of government positively and otherwise.

Aside your involvement in the grassroots politics and mobilisation of people in your area, what other things do you possess that you think are of use to your decision to become president.

Thank you for that question. What some of us do not understand is that there are many of us who have been playing major political roles, even from the grassroots without making a noise about it.

My people in Oyo used to make a proverb that kingmakers do not look like kings themselves, except when it becomes their turn to emerge. But will you say that they are not useful or important? My answer is no.

From a long time, we have been involved in the acceptance and emergence of some other people of note, without making a noise about it. But now, we see that the time is right to provide a candidate that can carry our ideas through, and bring real development to Nigerians.

I, by the grace of God is the national president of All Nigeria Youth Reoriented Movement, with membership drawn from different states and regions of the country.

We have been politically active in the country especially in the area of youth mobilisation and grassroots political sensitisation during elections. We would be using all the experience to make things better for our country.

I have been active at Community Development Association (CDA) level in Ibafo area of Ogun for years before now, where we have been working with a number of political associations and agencies relating to community development, regional growth and environmental safety.

I am an entrepreneur and founder/managing Director of Bullion Global, a firm involved in the production of respected brands in the beverage market.

I am also a member of the Board of Directors of The Eagle Newsmedia, an integrated news media organisation which also organises trainings and media awards.

What do you see as the major problem of Nigeria?

Quality Leadership; that is the greatest problem that the country has. It is a known fact that Nigeria is abundantly blessed in human and material resources. Nigeria’s population is among the highest in the world, which can be an asset.

Nigeria has so much crude oil and is among the biggest exporters. Aside crude oil, several other important mineral resources are found in Nigeria. I remember reading reports saying that all the local governments in the country have natural resources that can help them to grow and develop without assistance from the Federal Government. If this is true, why then is Nigeria having economic challenges? Why are people hungry, why are things not working the way they should work? Nigeria has natural resources, people and good weather, but she does not have the good leadership needed to manage all these resources and make Nigeria great.

God has blessed us with what we need to develop, but the leadership to make this possible is not there.

Good leadership would find a solution to the challenge of insecurity in the country, the issue of a bad economy, the challenge of hunger et cetra.

The country needs people who will lead by example, and you see that many people will follow. If also the leader is weak or bad, many followers will be weak and bad.

What do you think would stop Nigerian youths from leaving the country for greener pastures?

It is not possible to stop all Nigerian youths from leaving the country, but we can reduce the number. The suffering at home can be reduced, more job opportunities for the youths can be created; more youths can be encouraged with appointments to important offices, not that we make it difficult for younger ones to occupy important positions.

We have young people who are managing companies, but how many youths are in important political offices? How many of your governors, commissioners, director-generals are young people and we keep saying that youths are the future of tomorrow. How can this be if they are not encouraged to occupy important offices?

It is because the conditions at home do not encourage them enough, that is why many Nigerian youths are moving out.

If a Nigerian, youth or adult sees other Nigerians recycled for public office over and over, commanding all the millions, simply for being connected to political godfathers, they will not be happy. That is why you see some desperate youths going into crime.

So, on which political platform are you pursuing your political agenda?

We were to announce that during our interaction with the press recently, but there was a late notice to hold on for now. We will make that public within a short time, especially because some other parties are also suggesting we work together. Believe me, it is one news to encourage Nigerians youths first and foremost, and other Nigerians who believe in the progress of the country. For now, all our activities are under the All Nigerian Youths Reoriented Initiative.