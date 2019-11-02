Vincent Kalu

Founder/President, Igbo Youth Movement (IYM), Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko, has given reasons he founded the organisation.

Speaking on Thursday evening during its 20th anniversary, Uko said, he was inspired to establish IYM because there was a false notion that Ndigbo has been permanently silenced by the civil war defeat.

“I wanted to inspire others, especially the younger generation to speak up and stand up for their rights. The elders were cowed by the humiliation and trauma of the defeat of 1970. Quislings, vassals and collaborators occupied the space, masquerading as Igbo leaders. Only a righteous, upright, selfless and sacrificial movement could inspire the younger generation to stand up for their rights. IYM was designed to inspire the younger generation to defend their rights and protect their future.

I designed IYM to pure and holy, beyond reproach,” he stated. According to him, it has not been easy, adding, “it’s been extremely frustrating and difficult over the years. But the sacrifices have been well worth it.

“Today the Igbo younger generation has finally found their voice. I am grateful to God Almighty, who created the IYM for the purpose, which the good Lord ordained and supervises till date. To God alone be all the glory and honour.

“I remain eternally grateful to leaders whom God used to mentor, guide and direct me over the years; great men, who found time to attend our conferences, seminars and conventions over the years. They are: Chief C. C. Onoh, Chief Sam Mbakwe, Dr. Chuba Okadigbo, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, Chief MCK Ajuluchukwu, Justice Eze Ozobu, Prof Ben Obumselu, Chief Uche Chukwumerije, Col Joe Achuzia and Dr. Dozie Ikedife.