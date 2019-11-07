The people of Otuoke, former President Goodluck Jonathan’s community in Ogbia Local Government Area have declared their support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, David Lyon.

The acting paramount ruler, HRH Moses Otazi who made the resolution of the people known when the APC governorship campaign team led by Lyon campaigned in the community, said there is an upsurge of political revolution in Bayelsa and the people of Otuoke are not neutral.

He said though most of the people are PDP, they have unanimously resolved to vote for the APC because of what he called widespread defiance of the PDP-led administration.

Speaking at the palace, Lyon accused Governor Seriake Dickson of disrespecting traditional institution by abandoning the welfare of traditional rulers.

Before leaving Otuoke, Lyon paid a visit to Jonathan’s mother, Mrs Madam Eunice Ayi Ebele Jonathan who gave her blessings to him and his running mate, Senator Biobarakuma Degi- Eremienyo.

Speaking at the palace of HRH, Sopana Amakiri Agala(ADDI X111) Obenema of Anyama, Lyon lamented the deplorable state of communities in Ogbia Local Government Area.

He assured the people that his government would end their sufferings in the hands of the PDP-led government, noting that Bayelsans have suffered from bad leadership and mismanagement of state resources too long .

While sympathizing with the people of the community over the risk of extinction in the face of devastating erosion, he disclosed that his decision to run for the governorship seat was informed by the continued hardship the people have faced over the years.

The monarch in his response traced the lineage of Lyon family from Olugbobiri community to Anyama clan and appealed to him to save the endangered communities from ravaging erosion when he becomes governor.