From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Maduka Okoro, media aide to the Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has given reason why his principal distanced himself from the ward, local government and state congresses of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State.

Okoro said the former governor of the state and leader of the party in Abia did so to avoid being accused of planting his political allies at various leadership positions and hijacking the state organ of the party.

The state congress of the party held last Saturday in Abia produced two chairmen. While the faction loyal to the former chairman of the party, Donatus Nwankpa, produced Acho Obioma, the faction loyal to Ikechi Emenike announced Enyi Harbor as chairman.

Speaking in Umuahia on Kalu’s absence, Okoro said: “The senator’s decision to stay away from the congress is in line with his avowed decision to let the people drive the process in line with their convictions. Kalu is a democrat of undisputed repute, the emergence of two factions is not something to worry about, the issues will be resolved in a table of dialogue.

“These things are what we see on daily basis and the good thing is that it will further make internal party democracy stronger. The two chairmen that emerged are all Abians. They are our people and like brothers, we will all lay our differences to rest in the coming days and move on.

“As we speak, both factions are reaching out to the leader of the party, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, and he remains the leader till a governor of APC emerges. My principal, His Excellency Senator Orji Uzor Kalu congratulates both chairmen, and I can tell you, all the squabbles will be put behind us.”

On his principal’s preferred faction, Okoro said he was not in a position to speak on that.

Rather he said: “Upon arrival to Abuja from his foreign trip, Senator Kalu will meet the national leadership of the APC on who the authentic chairman of the party is in Abia. They are the ones that assigned the committee members to come to Abia to conduct congress. So whatever Mai Buni-led leadership of APC says regarding who the chairman is, will automatically influence Kalu’s posit.”

Okoro said whoever Senator Kalu aligns with would automatically enjoy the support of the OUK Movement and Reality Organisation, the leading political movements in the state.

Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives and a long time ally of Kalu, had moved her political tent from Nwankpa-led faction to the Emenike faction.

