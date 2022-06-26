From. Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) has explained why its leader Nnamdi Kanu fled Nigeria to Britain after his bail in 2017.

Contrary to his purported jumping of bail,Kanu was said to have fled the country when the military invaded his country home in Afaraukwu,Abia State to avoid being murdered.

This claim is contained in a statement by spokesperson of the group,Emma Powerful on Sunday and made available to newsmen. Powerful explained that fleeing from his home was the only altnertive Kanu had to remain alive.

The statement reads in part “It’s on record that Nnamdi Kanu did not jump bail but only ran for his dear life. The video evidence of the military invation of his house which claimed no fewer than 30 lives, only confirmed that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu did what was needful for the moment. The indisputable truth is that if he did not run, by now he would have been a dead man.

“It is worthy and imparative for the global community to note that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu never jumped bail as widely and consistently propagated and publicized in local, International and mainstream medias by our enemies, instead “He” by the strokes of luck managed to escape a well planned military invasion of his home which was intended and calculated to murder him in his fathers compound.”

Meanwhile,as Kanu is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday to face his charges,IPOB has reminded President Muhammadu Buhari of his promise of not interfering with the judicial process.

“Buhari who openly and shamelessly stated that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu should defend his matter in the court, that he is not interfering with judicial process has suddenly forgotten that he would not interfere in the matter before the Court to now make statements intended to intimidate the judge who is handling this case, the global world should take note of Buhari’s meeting with Igbo leaders who visited him to demand for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“The world leaders are watching Buhari and his court with keen interest and wants to know why Mazi Nnamdi kanu an extraordinary renditioned victim is still unlawfully detained in DSS custody.