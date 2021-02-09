From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi state chapter of All progressive Congress(APC) has declared that, the ongoing membership registration across the 21 local government areas were free of crisis because all the stakeholders were carry along with the processes.

The Spokesman for the State Caretaker Committee of the party,Alhaji Sanni Dododo who stated this while speaking with newsmen in Birnin Kebbi stated that, all necessary arrangement have been made to ensure credible exercise of the party’s members.

He said: “In kebbi state,we have 2,398 polling units and we are trying not to contravene the COVID 19 guidelines. That is why we decided to decentralise the exercise. In this regard, we have finished the compiling the lists of the supervising officers,local government supervisors,wards supervisors and Returning Officers(RO).

“ So, the local government supervisors and ward supervisors and RO have started arriving the state capital for training. Today, we have conducted the training for the local and wards supervisors. We have 225 wards in kebbi state and if you take two people per ward,plus two from each local government,that is about 400 plus. We are going to seat down with them and train them.

“We are carrying all the stakeholders along,all the major stakeholders that matter in the exercise are being carry along. Each problem identified, brought to our notice, were resolved amicably. And that is why we don’t have problem ”.

“We have started the registration of 100 people per polling units. It will be a continuous processes, before the exercise will finished,another people will be register.

“Some of the states that have crisis during the registration had problem already. But in Kebbi state, the Governor was elected under the platform of APC, all the Senators,House of Representatives members,24 House of Assembly members,5,224 Councillors were all elected under under APC.

” So, Kebbi state is APC state. We are not expecting problem, because we know ourselves, we are brothers and sisters. We have no problem in the state”.

Speaking on mobilizing all the stakeholders for the exercise, Dododo noted that, the party have created time for the registration of the major stakeholders such as the Governor,Minister,Senators,House of Representatives members,House of Assembly members and others without any body been denied their rights.

He explained that most of the challenges they are facing are man made, stressed that they have addressed them without any problem.

Dododo said the processes of registration put in place, have make it impossible for politicians to take one local government forms to another or another polling units to another personal motives.