Chukwudi Nweje

Kebbi House of Assembly has explained why it declined confirmation of Justice Asabe Karatu as chief judge of the state.

The lawmakers said they declined to confirm her nomination due to alterations to her primary school certificate and date of birth.

Speaker Ismail Kamba disclosed this in a statement, yesterday.

Kamba also denied accusations that the lawmakers rejected Justice Karatu because she is Christian and female.

He said: “Governor Abubakar A Bagudu wrote to the honourable House on June 2, 2018 appointing Justice Asabe Karatu as chief judge and sought the confirmation of the House, as required by the Constitution.

“Justice Asabe Karatu was invited by the House on August 1, 2018.

“During the confirmation hearing, which Justice Karatu attended in company with some High Court judges, it was observed by honourable members that the Primary School Leaving Certificate presented by Justice Karatu was altered severally, including alteration to the date of birth from May 1952 to May 1954.

“Justice Karatu accepted that she was aware of the alterations but that they were done by the Headmaster. On account of the alterations and other inconsistencies in her credentials, the House rejected the governor’s request and declined to confirm her as chief judge of Kebbi State.”

The speaker condemned reports on social media that Bagudu refused to swear in Justice Katuru because of her religious and gender.

He described the purported January 17, 2019 letter written by the lawmakers confirming Justice Katuru as chief judge as fake because “there was never such a communication.”

“On three other occasions, governor Bagudu wrote and sought her confirmation.

“On all the occasions, the House maintained its refusal; on account of the alterations and inconsistencies; with the last such rejection made by the House on May 15.

“For the record, in our Constitution, it is the House of Assembly, and not the governor, that has the power to confirm a chief judge.

“At no time did the House, at plenary or at an Executive Session confirm the appointment of Justice Karatu; as claimed in the social media story.

“The purported letter mentioned in the story, said to be from the House of Assembly, addressed to the Governor was never written by the Kebbi State House of Assembly”, he added.

The speaker said Kebbi State is a state where every religion and ethnic group is treated equally.

“In fact, it is noteworthy that the former chief judge of the state was of the Christian faith.

“Kebbi state is a multi-thnic and multi-religious state and every faith or ethnicity is treated equally,” he added.