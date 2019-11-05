Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday said commercialisation of kidnapping has made it almost impossible to end the menace.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by Rotary District Governor 9141 Nigeria at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike said since kidnapping is now a business, it could only be reduced to the barest minimum.

He said: “It is now impossible to stop kidnapping in Nigeria. It is now a business. It has been commercialised.

“It is now a major business. Everyone must partner the government to ensure we reduce it to the barest minimum. But, it cannot be totally eradicated.”

He said those involved in kidnapping from security reports, ranged from 16 to 22 years.

“Look at what is happening across the country. Kidnapping has taken over all states. When it started here, it was politicised.

“But today, it is negatively affecting all states of the federation. Few days ago, a Court of Appeal judge was kidnapped in Benin. Before that, a Federal High Court judge was kidnapped. All of us must work together to stop this scourge,” he said.

The governor called on Rotary Nigeria to embark on enlightenment programme to ensure the youths were educated on the dangers of cultism and kidnapping.

He urged everyone to be conscious of their environment and take measures to secure themselves, since kidnappers use close workers, family members and associates as informants.

Wike commended Rotary Nigeria for their contributions to the development of Rivers State.

He assured the state government will continue to partner them to achieve developmental goals.

He noted that the Rivers government will continue to invest in the security of lives and property, health, education as well as vital social services.

Earlier, District Governor of the club, Nze Anizor, described Wike as a rare leader, who contributes to the development of the state.

He congratulated the governor on his re-election, saying it was an opportunity for the governor to do more for Rivers people.

He said the Rotary International District 9141 invested about N300 million into several humanitarian projects in the state every year.

“Rotary is more inclined to service, rather than complaints. Rotary International is a great partner of government towards development,” he said.

He noted that the group has imported a blood equipment worth N30 million for the safe transfusion of blood.

The district governor lauded the governor for his investment in the construction of Mother and Child Hospital in Port Harcourt.