By Rita Okoye, Lagos

From the outset, music had inspired the birth of KingKong Productions but it became a body of different ramifications of entertainment – movies, music and lots more.

The CEO of the wave-making entertainment outfit, Lekan Olaleye, in an interview with Daily Sun revealed how he successfully produced his company’s first exclusive project in partnership with Dan Akinlolu.

‘Our first major production is Bojuboju. BojuBoju is a web series that is showing exclusively for now on my online streaming platform (Inakitv.vhx.tv INAKITV) that is based on monthly subscription but it will be live on my YouTube channel (Lekan AgbaInaki) as a feature film soon. I am the executive producer of the web series and Dan Akinlolu who is my partner on the project Directed and write the script,’ he stated.

Asked reasons he focuses more on indigenous movies, Olaleye, who is fondly called KingKong, states: ‘I focus more on indigenous movies because my mother tongue is in the forefront of my brand’s innovation and fly the flag of my language and cultural values very high everywhere I go, more so, it’s my comfort zone.’

On the projection for KingKong production come 2021, the able CEO hints: ‘We have a movie project that will be executed early 2021, we have done the proofreading of the script and it’s a Netflix project. More productions, more skits, shows and tours. God spare our lives.’

Lekan Olaleye also expressed his disappointment on the brutal killing of innocent Nigerian youths who were fighting for their rights through the #EndSARS movement.

‘I believe the youths stood up for a good course, it’s the first time the such will ever occur and their voices were heard across the globe, we do hope for a better Nigeria someday soon and I pray that God heals the land. To the people that died, May their souls Rest In Peace,’