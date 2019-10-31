WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti

A 52-year-old engineer, Noel Davis, on Thursday confessed to having been defiling his own daughter for the past nine years now. The girl is 12 years old.

Our correspondent learnt that the bubble burst when the young girl confessed to her school teacher during a lecture on sex education recently.

The suspect who hails from Sierra Leone was thereafter arrested through the intervention of the chairperson of Federation of Women Lawyer FIDA Ekiti State chapter, Mrs Seyi Ojo, who was contacted by the school management.

Mrs Ojo, who condemned the action of the man, handed him over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

In an interview, the suspect Noel Davis who claimed to be a staff of ICT department of the Ekiti State University Ado Ekiti, confessed to committing the act out of foolishness and pleaded for forgiveness. He said his wife sometime got to know about the act but it was soon settled by the family.

The victim of the illicit act further told newsmen that her travails began few years ago, when her father told her how special she was to him and started caressing her breasts. She said it went on like that for some months before he began to have sex with her.

Responding to the tragic development in a statement made available to newsmen in AdoEkiti on Thursday, the police confirmed the suspect’s confession. Spokesman of Ekiti State police command, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, said:

“The suspect had been having unlawful carnal knowledge of his biological daughter of 12 years for over three years.

“The suspect was arrested on the 29th of October, 2019 by our operatives after thorough investigation.

“However, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime and he will be charged to court upon conclusion of our investigation.”

Ikechukwu said the man was being detained at the police headquarters in Ado Ekiti capital city pending the time he will face litigation.