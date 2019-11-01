Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

A 52-year-old man, Davis, yesterday confessed how he has been defiling his own daughter, 12, for over five years .

Daily Sun gathered that the minor revealed to her class teacher how her father was abusing her during sex education class .

The suspect who hails from Sierra Leone was thereafter arrested through the intervention of the chairperson of Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Ekiti State chapter, Mrs. Seyi Ojo, who was contacted by the school management.

Mrs Ojo who condemned the action of the man, handed him over to the Police for further investigation and prosecution.

Davis a staff of the ICT department of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, blamed his action on sheer foolishness and pleaded for forgiveness. He said his wife was aware of the illicit affairs with his daughter, but the matter was resolved within the family.

The victim told newsmen that her travails started few years ago, “My father told me how special I was to him and started caressing my breasts. He was touching my breast for months, but he later told me to cooperate with him as he loved me. He now started having sex with me. I was not happy about it, but I could not report to anyone until my teacher taught us many things about sex abuse, I had to open up to her.”