By Vivian Onyebukwa

For gospel singer, Salau Aliu Olayiwola, popularly known as Testimony Jaga, his selfless love for humanity is two folds- winning lost souls for Christ through his spirit- filled songs, and empowering the helpless who are mostly widows, orphans and others. This is happening at an era many woldly artistes would rather expend their fortunes on mundane things.

Recently, Testimony Jaga revealed his love for humanity. “Jaga is here, Jesus is here. Many people have been asking what is the meaning of Jaga. Jaga means Jesus Associate, Gods’ Ambassador, so it’s not just an abbreviation, it has meaning.”

He further explained that the operation of his music career which he tagged, ,”Street Gospel Movement”, means Jesus on the street, adding that the good news is that the gospel and the movement is to take that gospel to the street, every nook and cranny, neighbourhood, slum, and to everyone no matter the ethnicity, religion or background.

Jaga holds a yearly event called, “One Jesus, One Church, One Halleluyah” He sheds more light on this gospel effort. It’s a yearly event, which holds every 2nd friday in January. The idea behind this event is to bring everyone together no matter your religion or belief. We are not trying to push the one religion agenda, but to bring unity and love among people.

When you shout, “Praise the Lord”, the response is always, “Halleluyah” no matter the denomination or doctrine. So, the event is to foster unity and also to empower people on the street and bring hope alive. We have just concluded the 3rd edition of the programme”.

“We had the first in 2020. Then last year, it was on a small scale due to COVID-19 pandemic, but this year’s edition was really huge.”

The gospel singer is also renowned for generously giving out scholarships to students and empowering others. “To the glory of God, we have empowered thousands and have been able to send 40 people back to school, while others are enjoying scholarships in various institutions. We were also able to empower over 89 widows, and during our Tuesday radical prayer, we were had a seminar and training for over 150 people in hairdressing, tailoring, soap making, etc. Rams and cows were given out to different people as a means of appreciation. It has not been easy, but it’s being worth it. God has been our backup and of course few friends, associates, people that believes in this movement, and some cooperate bodies too.

He described this year’s edition as the best so far.

“It was a glorious event.

Special thanks to all that graced the event such as Mike Abdul, Woli Agba, Woli Arole, Peteru, Moses Bliss, Joe Praise, Bois Olorun, Cartoon Bois, Aydexousia, Dr Ebenezer Obey, and my people from the ministry, Protek, Dapsy, TB1, Isreal strong, among others. We had over twenty thousand people in attendance to the glory of God. This year’s event was Awesome!.”

Speaking about his plan for the next edition, he said: “We have started planning already. It must get bigger every year. We plan to empower more people. This year we gave out mini – bus, tricycle, grinding machine, freezers, etc.Next year, we are doing more. We are giving out more scholarships too”.

On his plan for singles or videos this year, he promised to drop new songs and videos every year. “Expect more singles this year, backed up with beautiful videos. As Jesus tarries, we will continue spreading the gospel here through songs.”

Talking about his life challenges, he stated, “Life is all about ups and down and sometimes it throws you lemon. All you have to do is to turn the lemons to lemonades and keep going. Yeah, there are times you feel overwhelmed, but I have never felt like giving up.

My motivation has been God, good people around me, and of course, my man of God, Rev Chris Oyakhilome. Without him, I don’t know what must have become of my life. I am motivated to make Jesus proud and also to appreciate the good works my life coach has done in my life.”

Having had a successful career, he advised upcoming artistes to aim to be like themselves. “Being like someone else makes you a photocopy of the original. Keep on keeping on. Put the work into it, have faith in God and never give up.”