From Paul Orude Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has sworn in six new commissioners and five Special Advisers at Government House, Bauchi, on Friday.

They are Abdulkadir Ibrahim (Works and Transport), Zainab Baban Takko (Commerce and Industry), Adamu Babayo Gabarin (information) Ahmed Aliyu Jalam (Water Resource), Maryam Garba Bagel (Power, Science and Technology) and Dr. Sabi’u Audu Gwalabe (Health)

The Special Advisers include Alhaji Babayo Muhammad, Bello Nawaila, Barr. Gashom Daniel Danna and Sabo Sunusi Khalifa.

Speaking after administering the oath of office and allegiance, Governor Mohammed said the appointment followed resignation of some members of the executive council who indicated interest in various elective positions during the recent primary elections.

“With the exit of six Commissioners, a vacuum was created in the State Executive Council. The need therefore arose to fill the vacuum and have a full complement of the State Executive Council,* he said.

“Out of the six Commissioners that had resigned their appointments to contest in the primaries, three emerged victorious, while the other three could not make it.

“The decision to reappoint those who had earlier resigned their appointments to contest in the primaries informed was informed by their commendable record of performance while they served at their various Ministries. “The Commissioners that had just been sworn in the have been screened and approved by the State House of Assembly. They include the three former Commissioners that had earlier resigned to contest in the primary elections, but were unsuccessful and three new ones that have been appointed to replace those who emerged victorious from their respective Local Governments. “I wish to commend them for the spirit of sportsmanship they have exhibited by accepting their defeat as the will of God. “I am particularly happy that inspite of not getting the ticket to contest in the general elections, they have not contemplated defecting to other political parties, but have resolved to remain in PDP and work for its success in the forthcoming general elections “They had worked relentlessly towards implementing government policies and programmes. Related to performance is the need for continuity. With their knowledge of government policies and programmes, it is only proper to reappoint the former Commissioners who do not need to undergo any orientation to be acquainted with the task before them. their. “In the case of the three newly appointed Commissioners, their antecedents and pedigree were also considered in selecting them for the appointment”

The governor who charged them to be accountable and transparent in managing resources, advised them to work with permanent secretaries in their various ministries to enhance their performance.

Speaking on behalf of the newly sworn in appointees, the Commissioner for Works and Transport Abdulkadir Ibrahim expressed their commitment to make positive contributions in formulating policies that would improve quality of life of the citizens.