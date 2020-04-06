Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has justified why N10 billion released to Lagos State Government for the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19).

President Muhammadu Buhari had last month approved the the release of N10 billion grant to to increase its capacity to respond to the COVID19 outbreak.

Responding to a question on when other states that had recorded infection benefit from similar palliatives, Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 Pandemic and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, explained that Lagos was the epicenter for the virus in the country.

He said, “We all acknowledge that Lagos is epicentre of the pandemic in our country and really there is need to develop a strategy of containing it in Lagos. It has a capacity of spreading all over the country if we don’t successfully stop it in Lagos.

“I was on a teleconference yesterday (Sunday) with the governors forum and many of them indicated that they have also been making such request not for N10 billion but for some palliatives from federal government. I will be making a case but that will be left for Mr President to consider.

“The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning is working with the National Assembly. They will be able to figure out something that will cushion the economy, cushion whatever support the states are going to get, so that we will collectively put our hands on deck so that we can fight this contagion.”