The Lagos State Government said it shut down 309 health facilities in 2019 for non-compliance to stipulated medical standards.

Executive Secretary, Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA), Dr. Abiola Idowu, disclosed this, yesterday, in a statement in Lagos.

Idowu, however, noted that some of the health facilities had been reopened, adding that they had corrected the infractions and pledged to abide by set standards.

She disclosed that the agency in January closed 20 health facilities for lack of compliance with regulatory standards.

She said that the government remained committed to sustaining the fight against the engagement of unqualified personnel in health facilities.

She said government would continue to insist on suitable environment for the dispensation of medical care for promotion and maintenance of good health.

She warned that the state government would not tolerate any form of illegal health practices and urged all health facility operators across the state to abide strictly by the standards of HEFAMAA to avoid sanction.

“Health security is an integral part of public security, which is the primary duty of the government. The State government is responsible and responsive and will not shy away in its efforts to ensure the health and well-being of the people,” she said.