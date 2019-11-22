Emma Njoku

Spanish football league, LaLiga, has restated its position as the most competitive league in the world. LaLiga delegate in Nigeria, Guillermo Perez Castello, who made the claim at an interactive session with the sporting press in Lagos, yesterday, highlighted the factors behind the historic degree of competitiveness of the league in recent times.

He said:“It is important for a competition to be competitive, hence, the reason we are proud at the turn of events this season.”

The 2019/20 LaLiga Santander season is, almost a third of the way into the campaign, shaping up to be the tightest in a generation, confirming its status as the most competitive of Europe’s top five leagues.

After 13 games into the season, five teams – FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico de Madrid, Sevilla FC and Real Sociedad – are separated at the top by just two points. Three different teams led the LaLiga Santander table at different moments over the most recent matchdays.

“The idea that any team can beat any other team on any given day is borne out on the pitch on a weekly basis. Granada CF, newly promoted from LaLiga SmartBank, and Levante UD have already beaten the likes of reigning champions, Barcelona, this season, with Granada even leading the standings for a time.”