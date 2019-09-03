Gabriel Dike

The Lebanese Nigeria Initiative (LNI) says it endowed an MBA scholarship with American University Beirut (AUB) worth $1.5million to Nigerian graduates as its contributions to sharpened their entrepreneurial skills and to further strengthened the economic ties between the two countries.

The initiative was conceived by business leaders of the Lebanese community in the country and the endowment fund is meant for full MBA scholarships every year, in perpetuity, at the prestigious AUB. The award will enable two Nigerian graduates to attend MBA programme every year for life.

Speaking at the media presentation of Mr. Ajibola Olubando as the first beneficiary of the MBA scholarship in Lagos, the Consul General of Lebanon in Nigeria, Mr. Elias Nicolas said the award adds to other economic and social development contributions of LNI in the country, which is aimed at further strengthening the existing relations between the two countries.

Nicolas said the Lebanese community has always seen itself as part of the social fabric of Nigeria, stating that the MBA scholarship is a gesture of its commitment to the educational development of young Nigerians. The Consul General commended the chairman of LNI, Mr. Faysal El Khalil and other members of the Board of Trustees for their efforts in introducing the award.

The Consul General said Lebanon houses internationally recognised higher institutions and acknowledged that several top government officials including heads of state and prime ministers from the Middle East and other countries attended such institutions.

Speaking also at the ceremony, Mr. Ali Safieddine, Vice-chairman of LNI said the scholarship award was conceived to identify Nigerian graduates who can acquire requisite knowledge from global institutions and return to put to use the knowledge he/she acquired for the benefit of the country.

Safieddine, who traced the history of the first Lebanese to settle in Nigeria in 1880, lauded the country for giving the Lebanese an opportunity to live peacefully in the country and to do business, saying that this spirit of unity was part of what contributed to the establishment of the MBA endowment fund at AUB.

He said the beneficiaries while at AUB would be ambassadors of Nigeria in Lebanon and when they are back, would deploy their acquired skills to contribute to the economic development of the country.

Safieddine, a director with Black Horse Plastics Industry Ltd, Ibadan, confirmed that LNI received 15 entries and it was narrowed to five by AUB after interviewing them while LNI also interviewed the applicants and reduced the applicants to three from which, Ajibola Olubando, a Petroleum and Gas Engineering graduate of University of Lagos was picked as winner of the maiden award.

“Our mission is to have 20 to 40 MBA graduates who will be able to create change in the industry. The 15 applicants went through interviews and five were selected for the next round. AUB ranked them after their interview and they looked at who will go, study and come back to mentor others in the country. We plan to increase the number over a period of time. The money has been invested in AUB.’’

An elated Olubando, who graduated in 2012 expressed his appreciation to LNI and also for the opportunity to study at AUB. The UNILAG graduate assured that he will use the knowledge and skills acquired to impact on the nation’s economy.

The 27-year-old Ogun State indigene disclosed that the one year MBA programme at AUB will enable him to know how business work and on return to the country, he hopes to establish one to employ some youths.