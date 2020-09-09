The Interim Managment Committee (IMC) chairmen of the two oil-bearing councils of Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta in Imo State have been advised to obey Governor Hope Uzodimma’s directive on the nomination of town union president-generals in view of the adverse security implications.

Bishop Udo Azogu, leader of the Oil and Solid Mineral Producing Area Landlords’ Association of Nigeria (OMPALAN), advised the chairmen to support traditional rulers in the areas to oversee the nomination of executives of the town unions as directed by the governor. Azogu who is the governor’s APC Peace Emissary in the Oguta LGA and executive member of Imo State Elders Council, urged the chairman of the IMC to consult widely and carry the APC LGA party leadership represented by Bishop Gideon Nweze, Eugene Dibiagwu and Cassidy Ohamara along in the scheme of things.

He said council chairmen lacked the power to unilaterally dissolve elected town union executives and/or constitute president-generals on their own: “Such brazen display of raw power by the Oguta IMC chairman is an invitation to anarchy.” He advised the chairmen of the two sister LGAs to work with the party structures on ground to foster peace, unity and stability in the area:

“Governor Uzodimma should be mindful of the precarious security situation of the nation especially in the North East geopolitical zone and intervene with the seriousness it deserves to resolve the festering intra-party rift in the two sister oil-bearing LGAs aimed at dousing mounting tension in the area and preventing the collapse of the hard-earned peace process by inconsequential clowns parading as APC, Oguta LGA leaders.”

The OMPALAN boss said the governor should as a matter of urgency “draw a rigid line between his elevated office as the state Chief Executive and his humble nature to relate casually with friends.”