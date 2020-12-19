From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Deputy Governor Dr. Manasseh Daniel Jatau has explained why Saturday’s December 19th local government council election was held in the state.

According to him the election was as a result of the democratic process which had been emphasized and re-emphasized by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The deputy governor who stated this shortly after casting his vote at Gurma polling unit in Kulani/Degri/Sikam ward in Balanga Local Government Area, said: “You will recall that Mr president has said if there is any caretaker committee in place in Local Government Area, they should not even give them their grant so we are now conducting the election which is in line with the democracy that is placed”.

He called on political parties participating in the poll to accept the choice of the electorates. meanwhile the state governor Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya casts his vote at the Yahaya Umaru 010 polling unit in Jekadafari ward of Gombe LGA, called on residents to remain calm and resolute while awaiting the outcome of the election, saying the will of the people will be respected.

However, Daily Sun observed that the election was marred by a low turnout of voters which was said to be due to awareness of the importance attached to the local government council that is closest to the people at the grassroots.