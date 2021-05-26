From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has explained why a stable or unstable Libya has implications for countries in the Lake Chad Basin area, including Nigeria.

The President spoke on Wednesday in Abuja when he hosted the Chairman Presidential Council of Libya, Mohammed Younis Menfi.

According to him, the ‘Republics of Chad, and Niger, have extensive borders with Libya, and they are our immediate neighbours. Whatever affects them affects us. The stability or instability of Libya will directly affect us.’

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari stressed that security of Nigeria was number one priority to him, noting that ‘unless a country or institution is secured, there’s no way you can efficiently manage it.’

President Buhari said he was happy that the Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya could personally attend the Summit of Lake Chad Basin Commission held in Abuja on Tuesday, to discuss the situation in Chad, and the implications for security in neighbouring countries.

Menfi on his part said Libya was fast evolving, ‘and we now have one government, active on the ground. We are expelling the mercenaries, and unifying the instructions.’

He said democratic elections would be held in due course, adding that the historical relationship between his country and Nigeria in the areas of oil and agriculture meant that one country could not ignore the other.

‘We aspire for joint cooperation, and reactivation of previous agreements,’ Menfi said.