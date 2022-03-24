From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has urged the powers that be in the South West geo-political zone to ensure adequate strengthening o the capacity of local security outfits towards securing the region, against banditry, insurgency, kidnapping, terrorism and other forms of crimes and criminalities.

He made the disclosure in his address during the 2022 edition of Oke’badan festival, at the Cultural Centre, Mokola Hill, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The local security outfits in the South West include Amotekun Corps, vigilante group

According to him, the state of insecurity has greatly affected the entire country, which South West is not spared, noting that “There has been a huge spike in the waves of insecurity in many parts of the six states that made up the South West, which has been epitomised by the spate of killings, kidnapping and other forms of violent criminal activities in the region.

“There is need for us to consolidate on the best way to address the situation. We need to strengthen the capacity of our local security outfits for them to secure the region.

“We can easily win the war against the killer herdmens by creating the system that produces the best solution to the problem.”

He, however, described Oke’badan festival, as a cultural fiesta that has spiritual value to attract success and prosperity to the Ibadan city.

Special Adviser to the Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Community Matters, Olufemi Josiah, said the incumbent administration is committed to promotion of culture and tradition of Yorubaland.

He stated that the Makinde-led administration is ready to support individuals and organisations that have good intentions on the promotion of Yoruba culture and tradition.