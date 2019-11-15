Sujimoto Construction Limited, said it is redefining the architectural landscape in luxury living. The company said it is building a penthouse with a private Golf Garden, private elevator, a private pool oand gym on the 12th floor of the structure.

Sujimoto through the Lucrezia brand researched all the best penthouses in Africa, and decided to build the future – the best penthouse in Africa. Located in Africans richest neighborhood – Banana Island, the building which will come wrapped in a rare façade system known as Glass Reinforced Concrete (GRC) will be the first-of-its-kind in Nigeria, according to the Managing Director, Sujimoto Construction Limited, Sijibomi Ogundele

Ogundele said his firm was not bragging when he promised that no other penthouse will beat the Lucrezia’s penthouse in terms of quality, price and luxury, adding that The LucreziaBy Sujimoto comes with concierge services, a swimming pool, world-class gym, roof top lounge, crèche for kids, Interactive lobby, full home automation, 24-hour stable power supply, private cinema for residents and their guests, facility management services and top-notch security.

The Lucrezia BySujimoto which is currently in the piling stage at about 80 per cent completion is a record-breaking structure which sits on approximately 94 piles with each at 900 diameters, going 45mm deep taller than Ocean Parade, costing Sujimoto hundreds of millions of naira to develop.

Ogundele explained that the current structural stage is the most important of all and the structural integrity of the project is something the company is putting 110 per cent priority on. He said “We will not only do the pilling but we shall make sure all piles go through an SIT (Structural Integrity Test). Structural Integrity is what will make us sleep at night because for the next 1,000yrs, you are guaranteed that the Lucrezia shall still remains standing”.