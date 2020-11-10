Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Fresh facts have emerged on why Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, handed over to AVM Ahmed Mu’azu (retd) instead of the most senior National Commissioner, to act, pending the confirmation of his reappointment by the senate.

Yakubu at a brief handover ceremony at INEC headquarters in Abuja on Monday said it would be inappropriate for him to remain in office beyond November 9, which is the last day of his tenure, without Senate confirmation of his second tenure.

Yakubu and five Commissioners were sworn-in on November 9, 2015, followed by another six commissioners on December 7, 2016 and one commissioner on July 21, 2018.

Yakubu is still awaiting the confirmation of the Senate, following his nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari on October 27 for a second tenure.

A source at the Commission told Daily Sun in confidence that though Prof Okey Ibeano, representing South East, was the most senior National Commissioner, Mahmood could not hand over to him because he was outside the country on his annual leave.

“In fairness to Prof. Mahmood, he had invited all the remaining National Commissioners to a meeting and asked them to chose who becomes the acting chairman in the absence of Prof. Ibeano who is currently on his annual leave outside the country. The Commissioners unanimously settled for AVM Mu’azu to act. There is no need for ethnic interpretation to the emergence of Mu’azu, as acting chairman. Ordinarily, Prof Mahmood would have loved to handover to Ibeano, but he was unavoidably absent,” our source said.

Speaking while handing over, Prof Mahmood noted that though he had been reappointed, handing over to a National Commissioner to act was necessary since his first tenure ended on Monday.

He emphasised that having been appointed the same time with five National Commissioners, whose tenure equally ended on Monday, AVM Mu’azu emerged as the choice of the other remaining National Commissioners, noting that he had to transmute power to him pending the confirmation of his reappointment by the Senate.

“You may recall that the current Commission was inaugurated in three batches. The Chairman and five Commissioners were sworn-in on November 9, 2015, followed by another six Commissioners on December 7, 2016 and one more Commissioner on July 21, 2018.

“The Commission is a constitutional body whose members are appointed for five years which may be renewed for a second and final term. This means that my tenure and that of the first set of five Commissioners ends today.

“As you are already aware, the renewal of my tenure as Chairman of the Commission has been announced, subject to confirmation by the Senate. Our work as election managers requires us to enforce the law, regulations and guidelines.

“In doing so, we must demonstrate strict respect for, and compliance with, the Constitution of Nigeria and subsidiary laws. Consequently, it will be inappropriate for me to remain in office beyond today, November 9, 2020, without confirmation by the Senate and swearing to another oath of office as provided by law.

“Pending the conclusion of the statutory process, the remaining National Commissioners have resolved that AVM Ahmed Mu’azu (retd) will oversee the affairs of the Commission. It is therefore my pleasure to hand over to him in the interim. We have worked as a team for the last four years. Therefore, there is nothing new to anyone of them.

“I wish to express my appreciation for the support of the Commission members, the Resident Electoral Commissioners, the Secretary to the Commission, the Director-General of the Electoral Institute, Directors, members of the technical team, heads of the various security agencies deployed to INEC and all staff of the Commission nationwide. I look forward to working with you again,” he noted.

Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), in a statement, said the “timely and well organised peaceful temporary transfer of power” was a sign that Yakubu is a democrat.