By Lukman Olabiyi

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has revealed the reason mantle of leadership of Lagos State was handed over to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in 2019.

He said before Sanwo-Olu took over mantle of leadership, the ship of the state was already going in wrong direction but the current governor on his resumption in office redirected ship of governance to path of progress.

Tinubu disclosed this at the commissioning of 1.4km dual carriageway flyover at Pen Cinema, and five network of roads, in Agege Local Government Area.

The former Lagos State Governor commended Sanwo-Olu led government for showing great commitment to develop and rebuild the state despite the COVID 19 Pandemic and other challenges.

He said the present administration had shown great committment and had not let Lagosians down while making Lagos to become one giant construction site.

Tinubu said, ‘’ I want to thank you on behalf of all Lagosians for what you have been doing and for the fact that you didn’t let us down. Sometimes in 2017 , 2018 the ship of this state seemed to have headed in a very wrong direction, history has it. We came together, the election came and we chose a democratically elected government of the people by our people and for our people. They said who is Babajide Sanwo-Olu? and we said he is guaranteed, you will find out, they say, they seem to know Femi Hamzat it will work.

‘’Ever since Babajide Sanwo-Olu became the captain, the captain of the ship of our state and he has turned it round to the right direction of progress, development with good leadership quality.’’

In his address, the state governor, Sanwo-Olu said his administration in a quest to achieve the Transportation and Traffic Management Pillar (T) in its strategic THEMES Agenda deliberately focus on provision of infrastructure to achieve pre conceived targets of reducing travel time, save important man-hours that would have been otherwise lost to traffic and provide better riding surface.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the project was less than 20 percent when he took over as governor but he completed after spending 648 days in office.

He said, ‘’In line with the State Strategic Transport Master Plan (STMP), we deployed a two-pronged approach to infrastructure delivery, so as to bring immediate impactful succour and relief to commuters. We prioritize continuation of strategic ongoing roads and link bridges, as well development of new roads. We also listed many roads for urgent maintenance, and continue with the provision of on-going strategic offices and public buildings.

‘’One of the most critical challenges being experienced on a daily basis by residents,road users along the Agege Pen Cinema axis over the years was the heavy traffic volume occasioned by the geometric increase in traffic volume. Residents and road users along this axis have clamoured for a solution to the suffocating nature of the perennial traffic gridlock occasioned by the huge human and vehicular traffic, flowing through this intersection.

‘’To address the challenge of this huge traffic burden, our administration decided to continue with construction of a Precast and Pre-stressed Reinforced Concrete Dual-carriage Flyover and Ramp, with road works, across the Agege Pen Cinema Intersection which was then at about twenty percent completion.’’

Earlier, the Speaker Lagos State House Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa while speaking on the completion of the project, said the forthcoming general election in 2023 will determine the relationship between the South and the North.

He said the South is already waiting for some political gladiators from the North currently making funny moves.

Obasa however, said much on the issue till the comes.

On the completion of the project, he said it showed the collaboration and strong relationship that exist between the Legislature and the Executive adding that fifty streets had so far been tarred in the area.

In his attestation to good governance,

Chairman House Committee on Works and Infrastructure, Abiodun Tobun said the project is going to improve the economic and well being of the area adding that the credibility of the contractor was not in doubt.