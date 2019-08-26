Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has called on men and women of integrity not to shy away from participating in politics, saying is the only way to sanitise the system.

The governor stated that the involvement of persons of integrity in politics would enhance good governance and promote sanity in the political environment, adding that participating in politics would not take heaven from men and women with integrity and honesty, but would help to clean up the polity.

His Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, in a statement, said Makinde made the call at the Cathedral Church of St David, Ijomu Street, Akure, during a thanksgiving service with members of the Omorege dynasty, the governor’s maternal family, over his electoral victory.

Governor Makinde admonished Christians and people with honesty and integrity to be involved in politics, noting that the journey would not be easy, but God would take them to where He intended.

“When I started the journey into politics, the two mother’s close to me (referring to his mum and his aunt) woke me up at 12 a.m., one spoke in Ibadan dialect while the other spoke in Akure dialect and all they said was that I should be wary of what I collect from politicians. Ordinarily, they knew the son they had but at that point, they doubted me, because the general perception was that politics is dirty.

“The general perception is that a child of God cannot be in politics. My mothers doubted me, and so if people who are not close to me doubt me, I will understand. What matters is to serve the people honestly and serve God through service to humanity.