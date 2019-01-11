Why?

Why shouldn’t men marry more women? We have excess women that are ripe for marriage. People are going to crucify me for this but I don’t care what people say. I think so but I’m not imposing it.

Child abuse is quite rampant today. What is your take?

I want every woman out there to be careful. Child abuse is rampant. I went through it at age five, but victims hardly confide in people because they will tag you as not well brought up. That was the situation I faced back then. Mothers should please take their time to have minimal children that they can adequately cater for, and monitor especially the girl child. They should not leave any of their daughters to uncles, cousins, aunties, brothers or whatever. If you are going to have one child, please give that child 100 per cent guidance. That is what she needs so that she would be proud she has a great mother. Mothers should be minimal in the number of kids they have because when they go astray, you won’t even know where they are. Imagine, expecting a 16-year-old child to bring food to your table; that is abuse.

Tell us about your teenage years?

I started work as early as 16. It was because my dad had plenty wives and I think he didn’t believe in female education. My elder sister wasn’t encouraged with education either. I was the second daughter but I knew the importance of education. I started working because I didn’t want to go beg any man. Fortunately, I found work at age 16 as soon as I finished my secondary school. I was working as a front desk officer at a popular hotel, and fortunately for me, the owner of the place had interest in me and took me like his daughter. He guarded me jealously. He always wanted me to be wherever he was and took me as his daughter. Along the line, he traveled and I met this guy, a contractor with the hotel. I was a child then. That was how I had my first child at 19. My parents were not supportive. They said I should go and meet the guy that impregnated me, so I moved out because it’s a shame for me to be pregnant and still staying with my family. It was rough. Sometimes I came back to collect foodstuff from my mum because I was not working. The guy was not supportive either. We eventually broke up when I left because I knew it was not where I should be. I needed to forge ahead. Maybe, he was ready to marry but I wasn’t. I wanted more; I wanted challenges. Pregnancy was not what I wanted for myself, I wanted education. But I was like ‘now that you have a child, why can’t you acquire some skills first before you go for education?’ If you have skills you would be able to fend for yourself and your child’. The experience was horrible. There was the stigma to contend with. In fact, it is up to you to tell yourself that ‘this is not the end of your life’. The people that stigmatised me then, where are they today? For you to survive, you must tell yourself that it (the challenge) will pass. It cannot be permanent.

So, I went to Dapo Ojo, the owner of CPL (Colour Place Limited) at Jibowu, Lagos, where I trained to be a photographer. Yabatech was just down the road, so when I saw my mates going to school, I’d tell myself that ‘one day, I’d join them’. I had two years intensive training in photography at CPL. After two years, Ojo asked me ‘do you want to continue with us or do you want to be independent?’ And I chose the latter. By that time, people had started knowing me for my job and were invited me to functions. People like Aunty Yinka Williams, Mrs. Olulade and Mrs. Oki were people that patronised me.