Some men have been accused by women of being afraid to commit whenever the issue of marriage is raised. Guys will hear this from some lady at some point in their lives. And they know that these ladies are probably right. Some men are afraid to commit but they say they are afraid to commit to wrong women.

Even though men are afraid of committing to women, but some of them know the potential benefits of healthy, fulfilling, committed relationships. So magnificent are these benefits that some men are willing to risk it all just to get married.

Some men spoke to Effects and revealed why they want to get married.

Kayode: Marriage provides a stable environment for kids

I want to get married and have children because marriage provides the most stable environment in which to raise children. Growing up, I didn’t have that stable environment to enjoy being loved and I want my children to have that. I want them to see the way I love and treat their mother. I want them to enjoy a loving and peaceful family. But I am still searching for that woman who deserves everything I am willing to give her.

Donatus: Emotional support is the reason I want to get married

Life is hard. Family members can annoy you. Your coworkers can backstab you. Traffic is annoying. But a nurturing partner certainly does not give you so much stress as other things you have to contend with in life. Entering the door of your home to share in the company of a woman that is personally invested in your peace of mind is value a billionaire can’t buy.

Gbenga: I want to get married to enjoy regular sex

A man’s need to have sex is as defining to his masculinity as his need to stand up to urinate. The idea of regular sex with fresh conquests can be appealing, but nothing is more satisfying as sex with a loving partner. A lover that knows your tastes, and fetishes, doesn’t judge and indulges them with soft touches and genuine passion is worth her weight in expensive, glittery rocks. Why else do I want to spend so much money on something so useless?

Ikechukwu: Having children is important to me

I am in a hurry to have children because I am the only son of my parents. From my teenage years, my mother has been drumming it into my ears that I must get married before I turn 30 so that I can give her many grandchildren. Having a traditional marriage is my thing, but I have to wait for while to marry a good woman before starting a family. I don’t want to end up with a saucy, disrespectful and gold digging woman.

Francis: Marriage is in my plans because getting rejected hurts

Dating is a numbers game. I have been rejected by women I fancied and it hurts. And if you ask any guy that goes out a lot, getting a girl to say ‘yes’ to a date is excellent. It is sad that many young ladies are after getting money from guys. They weigh you, how good you are dressed and how much money you have. But there is no risk without reward. Hopefully, if I do it enough, the reward is that I will end up marrying a beautiful, smart, marvelous young lady that’s worth committing to so I don’t have to look for others ever again.

Abayomi: Love is the only reason I want to get married

My hesitation to commit isn’t indicative of an inability to commit. Instead, it’s me patiently waiting for the assurance that when I do commit, it’s for real. As much as a woman wants that all encompassing love, so also do men, probably even more so. I want to be in love too. So I need time to decide because I don’t want to make mistakes.

Martins: I want to commit to someone who deserves it

Marriage will make me to fully commit myself to one person. Marriage is a promise that we will be together for life. Most of my acquaintances have fair-weather relationships. If things get bad for them, I’m not there. And in turn, if things get bad for me, they won’t be there for me. Marriage is a promise that you will be there for each other even when things get back. Furthermore, it’s one that you have made in front of your family and the world, so you are more likely to work to keep it.

Jimmy: Life is easier when you have a partner by your side

Marriage is awesome when you are lucky to get your soul mate. I have seen people in happy marriages and I also know people who ended up with terrible spouses. Improving yourself is easier because you always have someone in your corner cheering you on and supporting you like her their lives depend on it.

The good things are more exciting and the bad things are more manageable when you don’t have to handle them alone. So, I look forward to getting married soon to a wonderful woman who will go through life’s many troubles with me while holding my hands.

Tunde: Life is so much better with a spouse

Honestly, there’s no aspect of life that’s better than being in a relationship. No matter how many gory things we read about marriages these days, marriage is a beautiful thing. Marriage makes you feel complete and responsible.

Sex is better in a marriage. You and your partner don’t have to sneak around to do it any longer. I don’t want to marry just some girl I get along with, but if there is a girl I know I could be happy with for the rest of my life, then why shouldn’t I ask her to marry me?

Felix: I’m excited to create an awesome family

My parents died in a car accident when I was 11 years old and growing up was tough. I was moved from one relative’s house to another. For a long time, I was angry with my life. I felt it was unfair to go through the things I went through because I lost my parents.

I was scared whenever I thought about getting married and having children. I didn’t want my children to suffer the same things I did if something were to happen to me or my spouse. But when I think back on all of it, it actually makes me want to get married.

Having a really awesome family of my own and doing everything I can to ensure that none of that ever happens to my children is one of my largest life goals. It’s my own way of correcting what happened in my own childhood.

Anthony: I am scared of ending up alone in life

I want to get married because I want to have someone who knows everything about me, and accepts and supports me. I want someone who will be by my side forever.

But I’m quite scared of it, especially after seeing my parents’ marriage but I definitely yearn for that companionship. I am scared of ending up alone. I definitely want to get married to enjoy companionship and friendship with my spouse.