Agbolade Omowole, the chief executive officer of Mascot information and technology Solutions (MascotIT) says that more Nigerians have to start and sustain an online business post-COVID-19 as a way of achieving sustainable development in Nigeria.

Experts have predicted that the world may enter a recession as a result of the impact of the Coronavirus. The pandemic has flattened the economies of some nations all around the world. Countries in the developed world provided an economic stimulus to help reduce the impact of the pandemic while they stay at home without going to work, or working from home.

According to him: ”The situation in Nigeria is unique because some Nigerians have struggled to survive during the lockdown. Some Nigerians have lost their jobs in the past 3 months while some experienced reduction of their lean salaries. We need to understand and accept the fact that unemployment in Nigeria is a big challenge. The impact of the pandemic may lead to more people losing their jobs in the coming months. It is interesting that in the midst of the pandemic some entrepreneurs at the forefront of online businesses boast of making lots of money online during the lockdown. Some data reveals that a lot of service-based online businesses were not affected by the pandemic”.

Agbolade Omowole says that doing business in the 21st century has gone beyond the traditional systems that we know, and the impact of the pandemic may change the way we live and work.

The benefits of starting and managing an online business include global access – 24 hours a day – 7 days a week, improved client service through greater flexibility, cost savings, faster delivery of products, increased professionalism, less paper waste, and opportunities to manage your business from anywhere in the world.

Mascot IT will be organizing a two-day virtual summit from Monday the 27th of July to Tuesday, 28 of July 2020. The summit will feature 20 Nigerian speakers who are experts in the field of digital marketing, affiliate marketing, website design and development, and content marketing. There will be presentations from10 speakers each day. The event will hold on Monday from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m, and same time on Tuesday.

The speakers, including the chief host, Mr. Agbolade Omowole will provide practical information on how to start and manage a successful online business in Nigeria and it is hoped that at the end of the event, attendees will have developed the necessary skills to start their own online businesses