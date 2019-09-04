PHILIP NWOSU

Former Super Eagles’ midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju wants more Nigerian players to take their soccer trade to LaLiga Santander in Spain.

Adepoju, who is commonly known as ‘headmaster,’ spent 11 years in Spain playing professional football for Real Madrid, Racing Santander, and UD Salamanca.

Speaking to journalists during a La Liga 2019/2020 season kick-off event, Adepoju stated that playing professional football in Spain was more rewarding in several ways.

His words: “The La Liga is where the best football is played in the world, and I want more Nigerian players to channel their focus there.”

The event in Lagos was about new players, who just signed for various clubs in La Liga, newly-promoted clubs, new match ball and new sound identity for the new season.

With two weeks already in the season, the global stars of world football, high-profile new faces and three freshly-promoted sides have returned to stadiums across Spain and television screens all around the world better equipped than ever to give fans the most thrilling experience possible.

Prominent among Nigerian players featuring in the La Liga are Chidozie Awaziem, who was recently signed by CD Leganes; Azeez Ramon of Granada FC, Kenneth Omeruo of CD Leganes and Samuel Chukwueze of Villareal.

Also speaking on the new season, La Liga delegate in Nigeria, Guillermo Perez Castello said: “We are happy to bring to our Nigerian fans, another season of exciting football experience. This season, La Liga plans to reinforce its commitment to the Nigerian market through partnerships such as the La Liga – NPFL coaching seminar for Nigerian youth coaches, the La Liga – NPFL U-15 tournament, the MoU signing with the NWFL to bolster women’s sports, the partnership with HiFL and La Liga’s partnership with Lagos Business School to provide sports business management programmes.”

Santander returns as the competition’s title sponsor, while sports-scoring app Livescore, PUMA and Budweiser join EA Sports, Rexona and Clear Men as global sponsors ahead of the 2019/20 season. Regional sponsors in Nigeria include SportPesa, GB Foods and Big Cola.