New Internet subscribers demonstrated their preference for Globacom as their data service provider in June. The operator became the first network in Nigeria to launch nationwide 4G in 2016.

Globacom topped the gainers’ chart in the latest statistics of Internet subscribers released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for the month of June.

Although June was a difficult month for the industry generally, Globacom and Airtel were still able to gain. Total number of Internet subscribers dropped by 332,338 from 122,624,417 in May to 122,292,079 in June in the industry as a whole. Globacom gained a total of 196,816, moving from 28,825,533 data subscribers in May to 29,022,349 in June. Airtel gained a total of 42,510 subscribers in the corresponding period.

On the other hand, MTN lost 178,103 subscribers, dropping from 52,433,020 in May to 52,254,917 in June. Nigeria’s fourth largest telecommunications operator, 9Mobile lost 310,924 data subscribers, dropping from 9,350,477 in May to 9, 039,553 in June.