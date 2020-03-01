Award winning filmmaker, Emem Isong Misodi, who recently released her latest project, Special Jollof, has bared her mind on why Nigerian creatives are not as rich as their counterparts abroad.

According to the CEO of Royal Arts Academy, “Remuneration for creatives in Nigeria is a far cry from what their counterparts receive abroad. Hollywood and other established film industries are much older and sophisticated than Nollywood and therefore would reward their practitioners better. “Moreover, you cannot divorce the economic reality of the environment in which we practice from the industry. The situation in Nollywood would not be far from the social, political and economic situation of the country. Lack of adequate infrastructures, lack of adequate support from the government and foundations that support filmmaking would definitely affect the welfare of Nollywood’s practitioners. To be honest, we aren’t where we ought to be, we still have a long way to go.”