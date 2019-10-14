Former Chelsea star, John Obi Mikel has opened up about his relationship with ex-Blues’ boss, Jose Mourinho

Mikel admitted that he had been in the bad books of the Portuguese gaffer because of his (Mikel) poor disciplinary record in his first season at Chelsea.

Mourinho benched Obi Mikel for fifteen games in the Premier League after he (Mikel) was red-carded against Reading during the 2006-2007 season.

”Jose Mourinho didn’t play me for months after two red cards I saw for the first time,” Mikel told Trabzonspor’s official magazine.

“Then we had a great relationship with him. He was the one who brought me to the club.

”Coaching is a very difficult job because you have to deal with a lot of high ego. You should be able to control and fight the big names with high ego.

”Jose Mourinho is one of the best technicians who do this. He is very successful both tactically and in terms of human relations.

“Even now we have a great relationship with him. You know Jose Mourinho. He’s his own person.”