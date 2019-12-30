Hip-hop, rap and trap singer, rapper, music producer and songwriter and co-owner of the record label, Sound Gang, Egwuonwu Chukwuka known in the music industry as Multi Lord has given an insight into why musicians tend to be wayward when it comes to matters regarding women.

The ‘150k’ crooner whose video of same song made a great showing on the YouTube makes a case for his colleagues, adding that there are many singers who are quite disciplined in this regard.

“I say that not all musicians are wayward with women. The music lifestyle in some cases, is one that tends to expose musicians to lots of women from different backgrounds and ethnic groups and most times it is difficult not to be carried away by temptations from these women and at the same time maintain the career expectations or demands.

However, this is in no way justifying being wayward with women,” he said in reaction to a question from our reporter on why musicians tend to be wayward.

Speaking further, the graduate of Igbinedion University highlights the challenges upcoming artistes encounter in the course of making it to the limelight, using himself as a case study.

“The journey has been great and exciting. Getting to do what I love and seeing people love me for it means everything to me. When I first graduated from the university my dad particularly didn’t want music as a career for me, but now we talk sometimes and it is exciting to hear him tell me about my songs that he loves. Things like that not only give me joy but tell me the journey is gradually projecting to where I dreamt it would be.

“And speaking of challenges, I will say promotion is one, fraudulent promotion schemes are rampant today, preying especially on upcoming artists. It’s hard to get what you pay for as far as music promotion is concerned sometimes and another challenge is getting to work with mainstream artists; if you’re not popular and under big label, you might never get the chance. I understand the business aspect of the music thing, but I feel sometimes mainstream artists should make their platforms available for upcoming artists to showcase. It shouldn’t be as difficult as it is now.”

Multi Lord has worked with renowned musical artists and producers like DJ Coublon, KirkoDrilz, Hitman etc. He has written, produced and co-produced viral hit songs like Dolla $ign, $150K, Never Race, etc. He also released a total of three singles off his forthcoming EP this year and an official music video for one of the singles titled ‘$150K’ that has racked up 30,000 views in about one month. He started music professionally in 2015.